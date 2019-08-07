ANTWERP — Reports of vandalism and other crimes at Riverside Veteran’s Memorial Park have been reduced significantly since the passage of new park regulations by the Antwerp Village Council last month.
Although these reports had been more numerous before the summer, Police Chief George Clemens believed the crimes themselves to be no different from park-related reports in other municipalities. “The issues we were having were typical of (those at) any park,” he noted.
Nevertheless, the volume of complaints were enough to prompt Clemens and village officials to examine and (when necessary) change the longstanding rules existing at the park. Clemens does not know exactly when the call began to update park regulations, but he does know that once things began moving, the new regulations fell into place very quickly.
“It was basically a joint effort between myself, the administrator (Sara Keeran), the park board and council,” Clemens said, adding that once the rules were examined, “we realized the (former) rules had been in place a very long time. We changed a few (and) added a few.”
While some drug use cases have been reported at the park over the years, many complaints of suspected drug abuse or transaction at the park have been unfounded.
Besides vandalism, another very common complaint involved younger children at the park without adult supervision. One of the more significant changes came in the form of a rule stating anyone age 12 or younger would not be permitted to be in the park unless accompanied by anyone 16 or older.
“We raised the age from (the existing) 6,” said Clemens, who believed that leaving small children alone in the park would be unthinkable in this day and age.
The new and updated rules include:
• No person shall be permitted to remain in the park area after sunset or before sunrise without special permission.
• No littering or dumping in the park area; picnic and recreation areas must be clean and orderly after use.
• No fires will be lit and maintained other than in barbecue braziers or grills.
• All pets must be leashed; pet owners must clean up after their pets.
• Alcohol and drugs of abuse are prohibited.
• Firearms, fireworks and explosives are prohibited.
• Children younger than the age of 12 are not permitted in the park unless accompanied by another person 16 years of age or older.
• No one older than 13 is permitted on playground equipment.
• Profane language is prohibited.
• No one is allowed to stand on picnic tables.
The number of police calls involving the park had dropped even before council approved the new regulations on July 16, said Clemens, who believed the new regulations are positive steps toward keeping complaints minimized.
Since council passed the new laws, feedback from residents has been positive. “I’ve personally had no complaints,” he said.
“We don’t want to hinder anyone, but we just want our park to be the safest place possible for families.”
