New alert system:

Honeywell Instant Alert is going out of the notification business, which will lead Central Local Schools to transition to SwiftK12 for sending notifications to the community. This new system is integrated with Power School, so parents/guardians can manage their notification preferences from the Power School Parent Portal. Parents/guardians are urged to log into centrallocal.org as soon as possible (especially before Monday) and follow the instructions under "Instructions for SwiftK12 Notification System (Replacement for Honeywell Instant Alert)." It is here that parents/guardians will find the information needed to make sure everyone continues to receive notifications, such as school delays and other important messages. For more information, contact Adam Singer at 419-658-2378 ext. 4243, or adam.singer@centrallocal.org.

