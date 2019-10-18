• Paulding County
New alert system:
Paulding Exempted Village Schools have switched from Honeywell to School Messenger for all alerts from the district. Parents can choose alert settings by signing up at https://go.schoolmessenger.com/#/home, or by downloading the Blue School Messenger app on your iPhone or Android.
The district asks that everyone chooses the following alert choices: Non-school Hour Emergency, School Hour Emergency and Attendance. Athletic events will be sent out using the general setting. Parents are asked to update and sign Final Forms as this information is pushed through to School Messenger every morning. To opt into receiving text messages, send a text to the code '6758'7 as the recipient then enter a "Y" in the message box before sending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.