• Paulding County

New alert system:

Paulding Exempted Village Schools have switched from Honeywell to School Messenger for all alerts from the district. Parents can choose alert settings by signing up at https://go.schoolmessenger.com/#/home, or by downloading the Blue School Messenger app on your iPhone or Android.

The district asks that everyone chooses the following alert choices: Non-school Hour Emergency, School Hour Emergency and Attendance. Athletic events will be sent out using the general setting. Parents are asked to update and sign Final Forms as this information is pushed through to School Messenger every morning. To opt into receiving text messages, send a text to the code '6758'7 as the recipient then enter a "Y" in the message box before sending.

