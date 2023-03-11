From New Bavaria to Okinawa and back to Defiance, Nelson Okuley has led a long, interesting life filled with family and adventure.
Okuley, 96, now living outside of Ayersville, said that his family were immigrants from Bavaria.
“My mom and dad were Albert and Monica (Roof) Okuley,” Okuley indicated, adding that his mom’s family name was probably Ruff and was changed when the family arrived in the U.S.
“Valentine came over from Bavaria, which at that time was a small country next to Germany. There are no Okuleys in Bavaria. They couldn’t read or write English when they came over from Bavaria, so whatever their name sounded like was what it became. So I don’t know what our original name was. My great-grandfather was Valentine, but I don’t know what his last name was.”
Okuley said that in this area of the U.S. is the only place he had ever encountered the name Okuley.
“About four or five years ago, I got a call from someone in Indiana,” he said. “They had been traveling through Defiance and saw Okuley’s Pharmacy, so they got my phone number. They came out and the nearest we could figure out, one of the cousins didn’t stop here (northwest Ohio) — because when the family started here, this was all Black Swamp. Many of the family settled south of Holgate and that’s where New Bavaria came from, because they came from Bavaria.”
Okuley was born on March 14, 1926, in New Bavaria.
“I guess it looked like where they were from in Bavaria,” he added with a chuckle. “First I grew up east of Norris Creek and then we moved west of Norris Creek. We didn’t move far. I went to the Foltz School — a one room school two miles south of New Bavaria in Putnam County — for seven years. The last year, I was the fireman of the seventh grade. That means I had to get there early and start the fire to warm up the building. You couldn’t warm up those old buildings — they were a barn — but we tried. When the school closed down, some of the students went to Miller City and some went to Continental.”
Okuley went to Continental to finish school because his family had moved into the township.
When we went to Continental, our class was about 45 kids,” he continued. “They kidded us, ‘One room school?’ Well farmers were always smarter than city people. They thought we would be way behind. When the grade cards came out, they found out they were behind. We were actually ahead of them in most classes. When you went to a one room school, if you went for seven years, you heard the seventh and eighth grade lessons for seven years. If you paid any attention you did well.”
Again he laughed.
It seemed that one of Okuley’s secrets to a long life is his ability to laugh so readily. His conversation was light-hearted and he seemed always to look for the positive in the midst of whatever challenge in his life he was explaining.
After high school, he was drafted into military service for World War II.
“We went to Cleveland for a physical before we graduated,” Okuley said. “That was 1944. I graduated in June and was drafted in August. A busload of us went down there and it was kind of a joke. To check your eyes they’d say, ‘See that chart over there?’ and if you answered, ‘Yes,’ you passed. About all they checked to see was if you were warm and could walk.
“I ended up down in Arkansas, outside of Little Rock for basic,” he continued. “From there I went to California and we shipped out of Seattle in February of 1945. We then went to Hawaii for amphibious training. Of course, from there we shipped out to Okinawa. They were still fighting when we went ashore. They were finishing up the fight on the island.”
He landed on Okinawa in August 1945 and left in December of 1946. While there he worked in one of three warehouses that was used to provide supplies to the service personnel.
“I was in charge of one of the post warehouses,” said Okuley. “The Army sent me four PWs (prisoners of war) and they helped out with the daily work. We talked a lot because they wanted to learn English. I have to say they were some of the hardest working individuals. The PWs wouldn’t let me do any work because they said I was boss. ... Nobody ever inspected us and we could wear whatever we wanted to work, as long as it was clean.”
In December of 1946, Okuley returned to the U.S. and he was in San Francisco, Calif., for a short period of time before returning to Defiance.
“We landed in San Francisco and they were feeding us,” he added. “We took our bags and went directly to eat and before we were done, someone said the train was leaving for Chicago. Well I wasn’t waiting for another one. We left right there we weren’t waiting for the next train. When we got to Chicago, there were two stations. We got into one and the other was about eight blocks away.
I had to run to get to the other station, just as the train was leaving.”
Since the train was a non-stop capitol express to Washington, D.C., Okuley had to ask that the train slow down through Defiance so he could jump off. His next adventure was one that lasted many years.
“I got home in January (1947) and met and dated Dorothy Bauer,” Okuley said proudly. “She lived on Grove Street in Defiance and we got married and were together for 62 years (until her death). Now I don’t know what you know about the history of Defiance. Diehls will tell you they started the brewery. They didn’t. Joseph Bauer, my wife’s great-great-grandfather, started the brewery. Sometime after he started it, Christ Diehl came to work and he bought into the organization. The Bauer’s don’t know what happened, but when Joseph Bauer died, Christ Diehl owned the brewery. I don’t know how many years they were partners, but Diehl took over after Bauer died. Once in a while you will find a bottle that has Bauer-Diehl across the top.”
The two had nine children and lived in the house that Okuley built. Still laughing and enjoying life, on Monday he will celebrate his 97th birthday.
