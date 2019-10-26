Neighbors in Need
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Volunteers were on hand to pack food, which was made available to 16 different food banks throughout the area through Neighbors in Need. Campbell’s donated 39,000 pounds of food and products to the Soup-er Saturday program, in conjunction with the Moose. The food was stored at Keller Logistics. Here, Soup-er Saturday treasurer Larry McGuire (left) presents a donation of $1,520 to Josh Busch of 105.7, which sponsors Neighbors in Need.

