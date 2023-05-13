NAPOLEON — A family that escaped harm during a major fire here last week was alerted about the late-night blaze by a neighbor.
The fire completely destroyed a garage and severely damaged the adjacent home owned by Patrick Hoover at 800 Clairmont Ave. in the early morning hours of Thursday. Hoover, Beth Hahn and their son, Drake, were displaced by the fire.
According to a release issued by the Napoleon Fire Department, the cause was undetermined after consultations with the state fire marshal's office.
The garage — believed to be the starting point of the fire — was leveled and everything inside destroyed, according to Hahn who spoke with The Crescent-News Saturday afternoon.
The back side of the residence was significantly damaged by fire which got into the attic while heavy harm throughout the home was apparent in all but one small front bedroom. However, that too incurred smoke damage.
Two neighboring properties also saw siding damage caused by the heat.
All of the home's occupants exited the one-story structure safely, including two pet cats — eventually. Hahn said one of the cats could not be located initially, but after the fire was out the cat was found in the basement unharmed, although wet.
Hahn credited a neighbor woman — she did not know her name — who called 911, allowing Napoleon police and firefighters to arrive on the scene quickly.
"The lady that lives across (the street) heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and her bedroom looks out ... and she saw the garage take fire and she called 911 ...," explained Hahn. "We wouldn't have known if she hadn't called, we wouldn't have known. She saved our lives, she did."
Napoleon police came and knocked on the family's door around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, related Hahn, "and said, 'the house is on fire, everybody out,' so we all got out."
One male pet cat, however, remained inside and could not be found at first.
"... we couldn't get back inside the house until the next morning after they had made sure it was safe, and he (the cat) was hiding downstairs in the basement," said Hahn. "He was all wet, shaking and scared to death."
But she said Saturday "he's just fine."
While all occupants were safe, Hahn said "we've lost just about everything. I mean we've got some clothes and a few things."
Her family was staying temporarily in a hotel after having received financial assistance from the American Red Cross. She indicated that the home was insured.
Hahn credited firefighters for working hard to contain the blaze. Although siding was damaged on neighboring homes, she said "they did a really good job of keeping it from spreading."
Napoleon firefighters were assisted by those from Ridgeville Township and Liberty-Washington Township who were called for mutual aid.
Ridgeville Chief Dan Benecke said the garage was "fully involved" and down when he arrived while the house was burning. He said the detached garage was about 15-20 feet from the house.
"I could see the smoke column and the light from the flames when I got into town (from near the U.S. 24/U.S. 6 junction)," said Benecke, crediting Napoleon firefighters for an initial "great knockdown" of the fire.
According to the release issued by Napoleon firefighters, 3,905 gallons of water were used to put the blaze out.
