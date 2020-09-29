• Defiance County

Needle felting:

Learn how to needle felt a black cat just in time for Halloween. Join the Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace for a virtual needle felting black cat make-along on Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. Register to receive your free supplies and Zoom meeting log-in information.

To register, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456, ext. 1108.

