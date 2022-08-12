PAULDING — Nearly a dozen ballot issues have been filed for the Nov. 8 general election in Paulding County.
The issues were placed before the county's board of elections in Paulding before a Wednesday filing deadline passed. (Paulding County issues did not appear in Thursday's Crescent-News along with a compilation of other counties' election filings due to a technical problem with emails on Wednesday.)
The majority of the ballot issues are property tax renewal levies while three are replacement levies — these would allow collections on higher valuation rates — and one is an additional. Grover Hill Village is seeking 10 more mills for five years for police protection.
A number of candidates — including those for state offices — will appear on the ballot in November along with the aforementioned issues, but they were subject to filing deadlines earlier this year and are not listed here.
The list of Paulding County issues filed before Wednesday's filing deadline passed includes:
• Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire and EMS.
• Auglaize Township: a 1.42-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
• Benton Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire and EMS.
• Grover Hill VFW: a Sunday liquor sales option.
• Grover Hill Village: an additional 10-mill, 5-year property tax levy for police protection.
• Grover Hill Village: a 9-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Payne Village: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire apparatus, including the purchase of a fire truck.
• Payne Village: a mill, 5-year replacement levy for the police department.
• Vantage Career Center: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
• Washington Township: a 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for roads.
A smattering of Paulding County voters who live in the Defiance City Schools District will be asked to renew a 5.41-mill, 5-year property tax for emergency requirements.
The vast majority of voters for that issue are in Defiance County.
