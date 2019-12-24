AYERSVILLE — A new literacy program has been introduced at Ayersville Elementary School, although the program has been around for 20 years.
The 2nd & 7 Foundation is a literacy program founded in 1999 by former Ohio State football players Ryan Miller, Luke Fickell and Mike Vrabel, following their involvement in various community outreach programs as student-athletes.
Since its inception, the program has grown to 180 communities in 26 states, with more than 400,000 books donated to kids. The “Tackling Illiteracy” program encourages student-athletes from universities and high schools across the country to read weekly in second-grade classrooms. While there, the student-athletes give free books to the students, and tell them why reading is important.
“One of our teachers had mentioned to me that she had experience with it at a previous school, so we looked into it,” said Ayersville Elementary School principal Beth Hench. “Knowing that the program needed to have college or university involvement to partner with, we reached out to Defiance College, who was very happy to come on board.
“To get free books into our students’ hands, while partnering with Defiance College coaches and athletes is just a win-win,” added Hench. “All I had to do was fill out one form, and within 48 hours I had multiple books. All we have to do is post what we’re doing on social media, and tag 2nd & 7 in the posts.”
Members of the Defiance College mens’ and womens’ basketball teams have been in second-grade classrooms at Ayersville three times to read and do activities with the students. The student-athletes have been a reading book series created from the 2nd & 7 Foundation called the “Hog Mollies.” Each book teaches life lessons, with the latest book titled “The Hog Mollies and Sloopy the Silver Snake.”
Michaela Gilliam of Indianapolis and Nysha Speed of Detroit, student-athletes on the DC women hoops team, shared how much fun they were having with the kids during a visit at Ayersville on Dec. 19.
“Last year we came here and helped the kids before Christmas with gingerbread houses, so when they asked us to come and be a part of the reading program, we were happy to do it,” said Gilliam, a sophomore at DC who was back to read for the second time this year. “I love kids, so it’s enjoyable to me to spend time with them and read to them, and to see how well they can read.”
Speed, also a sophomore, expressed that she wished the program had been brought to her school when she was growing up.
“I like it because we get to connect with the kids, this is my second time coming back and I’m glad we got to come back to the same classroom and work with the same kids,” said Speed. “We never had anything like this at my elementary school, so it’s neat for me as a young adult to be able to help young kids and give back. This program is really nice, I wish I had something like this when I was younger.”
Ayersville second-grade teacher Amy Thieroff has been very happy to see this program and its focus on literacy, and the interactions between her students and the DC student-athletes.
“The ladies and the gentlemen that have been here (from Defiance College) have been great role models,” said Thieroff. “To see them come and read with the kids, it’s been very, very helpful to my students, plus the kids get a free book. We were really surprised with the books, they teach lessons on diet, hygiene, responsibility ... all of it has been very wonderful.”
At this point of the school year, second-graders at Ayersville have received three free books, however, Hench shared that the program will sponsor up to 12 visits, meaning the students are eligible to receive up to 12 free books.
“We feel it’s important to partner with our community, this is a free way to do it, and it can be powerful when you bring academics and athletics together like this.”
For more information about the 2nd & 7 Foundation, go to secondandseven.com.
