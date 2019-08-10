• Paulding County
Nature walk:
The Oakwood Arbor, Oakwood Boy Scouts and the Buckeye Trail Association will have a public nature walk along the old Miami and Erie Canal from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 17. This is a three-mile walk that will start on County Road 187, south of Melrose.
Refreshments and transportation back to the parking area will be provided at every mile.
For more information, call Mary Shaffer at 419-594-2841.
