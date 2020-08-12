Defiance’s reservoir nature trail is expected to reopen Friday afternoon following a brief closure for routine maintenance.
The city closed the popular raised boardwalk north of the Canal Road reservoir on Wednesday to apply sealer, but should finish the work today, according to Rob Cereghin, the city’s director of service. If so, the trail through a wooded area should be reopened Friday afternoon, he indicated.
Temporary fences were placed at the trail’s entrances — along Precision Way and at the reservoir boat launch parking lot — to keep people out while city crews applied the sealer.
By using municipal employees, the city did not have additional labor costs, but three dozen five-gallon pails of Cabot wood sealer were needed, according to Cereghin, as the boardwalk comprises 22,000 square-feet. The cost was $5,720.
Cereghin said the sealer was applied with a 40-gallon tank and sprayer pulled behind a John Deere Gator utility vehicle.
City crews had cut back the vegetation along the trail for three feet before starting the project, he explained.
The sealer may have to be applied every year or two to protect the boardwalk’s wood.
The trail has proved popular with the public since it opened in May 2019, according to Cereghin.
“It’s a good place, it really is,” he said. “I think people like it because it’s quiet, you’re in the woods. It’s definitely used.”
The boardwalk was built by R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance after the path was cleared through the woods by a separate contractor.
The construction cost was $403,668.32, with a $150,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and a $20,000 donation from Werlor Waste Control helping fund the project. City funds covered the remainder.
Persons utilizing the trail can park their vehicles in three lots near the reservoir.
One on the west side of Precision Way is paved, while another on the east side of the street (next to the Barn N Run dog park) is stone. A third parking lot — also stone — is located on the west side of the reservoir near the boat launch.
The city had planned to pave the two stone lots with asphalt this year, budgeting $70,000 in its capital improvements fund. But when the coronavirus situation reduced city revenues, officials delayed that plan.
The city cannot say when the lots will be paved, but Cereghin said he would request funding in the 2021 budget which will be put together in coming months.
“I’m going to request it,” he said. “I don’t know if they’ll put it in or not.”
Most recently, the city has added an amenity at the reservoir site with the installation of large Adirondack chair at the nature trail’s Precision Way entrance. The words “Defiance Ohio” appear on the back of the light green chair, which was built by Four County Career Center students and installed recently by city crews atop a new concrete slab.
The chair is similar to an Adirondack chair on the Defiance College campus that the Four County students also built.
