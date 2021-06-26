Sauder naturalization ceremony

The naturalization ceremony at Sauder Village on July 7 will include people from many countries becoming American citizens.

 Photo courtesy of Sauder Village

ARCHBOLD — During a special Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village on Saturday, July 3, guests will have the opportunity to celebrate as 38 people become new U.S. citizens. With other activities planned during the event.

The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 11 a.m. on the Village Green, weather permitting, with 38 people from 22 countries taking the oath of American citizenship.

The ceremony will include special music by the Fort Defiance Dixieland Jazz Band, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard, remarks by Judge James R. Knepp II, and Scout Troop 63, Archbold, leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

“It is always an honor for us to host a Naturalization Ceremony at Sauder Village,” shared Kim Krieger, Public Relations Manager. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on the weekend of our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a Naturalization Ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

