Sandy Honemann is displaying her collection of more than 200 Nativity sets this month at the Hamler Branch Library, 162 S. Marion St., located in the old fire station. The library is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon.
