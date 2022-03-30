COLUMBUS — Ohioans will soon have the opportunity to view the display of native spring wildflowers.
Ohio’s spring wildflower displays can be seen in our forests and woodland habitats, beginning in the south and later blooming in the northern part of the state. They take advantage of the abundant sunlight reaching the forest floor prior to the canopy leafing back out. Once the forest floor darkens with shade the displays wane significantly. While most woods in Ohio contain at least a few native spring wildflowers, the best displays and showcases are found in older, more undisturbed locations away from urban areas. The centuries of leaf and wood decay make for rich soil that benefits our first bloomers.
“Spring blooms in a beautiful way across Ohio, as wildflowers make their annual debut,” Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz said.
She added, “Taking a walk in some of our wooded areas over the next few months is a great way to see the colorful blossoms and enjoy the outdoors.”
Often known as "spring ephemerals," woodland spring wildflowers awaken by the warming temperatures and longer days. With varying temperatures and rainfall in any given year you never know what display Ohio will see.
Many spend the winter as bulbs and begin to pierce the thawed soil as early as March, flower and set to seed, then senesce and go dormant all before summer, hence their "ephemeral" moniker.
Keep an eye out for Ohio’s more common and widespread spring wildflowers such as bloodroot, spring beauty, cut-leaved toothwort, large-flowered trillium (Ohio’s state wildflower), Virginia bluebells, wild geranium, mayapple and jack-in-the-pulpit.
For more information on Ohio’s spring wildflowers check out the Ohio Wildflower Bloom Report, found on the ODNR website. The bloom report will be updated every Friday starting March 25 through mid-May with the latest reports on what’s in bloom, what’s to come, and where to look.
