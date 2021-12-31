A Native American tribute in Defiance is a long-term goal, and while the idea isn’t receiving the public attention it once did, the plan is still very much alive, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
One reason the issue, which had been the subject of several public sessions in the past, has been overtaken from by other priorities is that it’s entering a new phase requiring fundraising, and lots of it.
Design concepts for a tribute on east bank of the Auglaize River, just south of Second Street — an area now known as Buchman Park in honor of Defiance College historian Randall Buchman — have been provided by a Columbus consultant, J.D. Orr. However, according to McCann, some $1-3 million may be needed to turn the concept into reality.
“J.D. Orr and I talked right before Christmas, and we’re going tor revisit that issue sometime in early January,” explained McCann.
The city’s 2022 budget includes no funds for design work or construction of the tribute. A $400,000 division request was made, but this was not funded.
This wasn’t the only large park improvement put off, however. McCann had talked previously about setting money aside to design the new Gateway Park — a riverfront area in downtown Defiance — in 2022, but a $625,000 request for this was not funded either.
At the moment, the administration’s focus is on completing East Commerce Drive to bolster industrial development in and around the new Harmon Business Park on the city’s northside. The business park already has a planned tenant in a new building and further improvements are planned there.
“So, during budget (planning) time we looked at expenditures the last few years and where priorities have been ... so what we said we’re going to back off a little on parks,” said McCann. “East Commerce is something we need to get done. The chance to get a return on the investment great.”
In the meantime, McCann said officials will continue to mull the Native American tribute, and a comprehensive project that might be able to take advantage of grant money. For example, could the city incorporate a drainage project with eco-friendly concepts for filtering water runoff in the park, and qualify for grant funding?
As for the tribute project generally, the mayor said “we want to make sure that we’re doing it the right way. We have a concept and now we want to absorb it and let it soak in and revisit the issue. The project is definitely not fading away. ... we will get to this project sometime in the future.”
In the midst of his second four-year term, McCann already has committed to running for a third term in 2023 and seeing the project through.
“I hope to be in the mayor’s office six more years, and it would be my desire (for the project), if not completed, to be well underway by the time I would in theory leave office,” he said.
