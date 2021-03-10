Discussions about building a Native American tribute in Defiance haven't received much public play in recent months, but the topic is still very much alive, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
The city last held an in-person meeting on the topic among community leaders in September, with a Columbus consultant — J.D. Orr, a former General Motors design engineer and owner of Advanced Formations — discussing tribute concepts. Orr was employed for a fee of $10,000 to draw up conceptual drawings, and these have been narrowed to a number of ideas, McCann indicated.
"It's amazing what he has put together," he said.
The mayor provided The Crescent-News with 18 different drawings that conceptualize a possible tribute in city-owned greenspace along the east bank of the Auglaize River, between Second and Hopkins streets.
Generally, the drawings show a circular, perhaps elevated tribute, surrounded by landscaping and multiple pathways. In more than one of the examples, representations of large feathers figure prominently.
"The Native American tribute is still in the planning stages," explained McCann. "Mr. Orr has provided us with a number of concepts, and we like a lot of them. I think we are in a phase now where we're going to narrow those concepts down."
The tribute would honor Native Americans who had maintained villages in and around the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers in what was known as "The Glaize" before the construction of Fort Defiance and the Battle of Fallen Timbers in August 1794.
But with the cost of a tribute figuring to be at least $300,000 and no funding source yet identified, the tribute faces an uncertain future and timeframe.
"The biggest obstacle right now in moving quickly on the tribute is going to be funding," McCann said. "We haven't looked at that because of COVID."
However, he is optimistic about the tribute becoming a reality, saying "it will happen. I just can't say when."
In reference to the possibility of using city funds to build a tribute, he explained that "we're still holding our cards pretty close to the vest," at least until the coronavirus situation's impact on city revenues is more apparent.
Any fundraising efforts would take place after a tribute concept is selected, McCann indicated.
As for the location along the Auglaize River, he said the tribute might be completed there in phases, and then the city will "let the community marinate on it and make recommendations about how we finish out the park. Do they want recreation or do they want solitude?"
