Efforts to build a Native American tribute in Defiance may be effectively on hold, but not because interest has been lost in the idea.
Mayor Mike McCann’s administration has proposed building on the east bank of the Auglaze River, south of Second Street, a tribute to the tribes that once lived at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers in the late 18th century. They were displaced by Gen. Anthony Wayne in 1794 amidst ongoing conflict about the future of Ohio, nine years before it became a state.
In a gesture to the late Randy Buchman, who was considered the foremost expert on local history, the park along Auglaize Street, between Second and Hopkins streets, recently was named in his honor.
In recent years, the city has commissioned a Columbus area architect (J.D. Orr) to meet with locals and compose suggested drawings for a tribute. Those have been delivered to the city as a basis for the tribute, but since then not much has happened.
But McCann said the tribute plans are “absolutely” not forgotten, saying he would probably talk about it during the memorial service planned for Buchman at St. John United Church of Christ at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1. Buchman died on July 28 at age 93 — after the park had been named to recognize him.
“I’ll talk about the great meetings that we had that included Randy speaking about the tribute,” revealed McCann about the Oct. 1 service, adding that “the city owes as a tribute to Randy to build a tribute to the Native Americans that once called this area home.”
The mayor wants to incorporate any tribute plans into a comprehensive, long-term strategy for the city’s riverfronts. This also would include planning for the new Gateway Patrol planned in the 100 block of Clinton Street, the area directly to the north on the Maumee River’s north bank as well as Kingsbury and Pontiac parks, according to McCann.
This could be a discussion topic with city council during the 2023 budget process which is getting underway.
“I’m fairly confident that in the budget that we submit to council there will be a discussion about riverfront areas of Defiance, starting with Gateway Park and working around to Kingsbury and Buchman Park,” said McCann.
But the discussion isn’t likely to focus on the details of the tribute. These remain to be tweaked and are subject to the most critical discussion of all — how to fund a memorial that figures to cost more than $1 million.
So what might happen at Buchman Park during the next year to prepare for the tribute?
“Some of it will be up to city council obviously,” McCann said. “I could see the possibility of some surveying going on and on some elevations so we know exactly what it is we have to work with.”
Buchman Park is in a river flood plain, so the city would be limited on what it could build there. The site for the tribute, McCann indicated, would be sought on the highest ground although it might be built in such a manner that it could withstand flooding there.
