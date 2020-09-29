Discussion about a Native American tribute in Defiance — on hold in recent months — resumed in the city service building Monday morning.
Following two public meetings in 2019, Bowling Green State University officials provided Defiance officials with preliminary guidance and a tentative action timeline last winter to make the tribute a reality, although no funds were allocated by city council.
Since then — amidst the ongoing coronavirus situation — no public discussion has been held and the timeline did not unfold.
However, on Monday morning the planning process continued when J.D. Orr — a former General Motors design engineer and owner of Advanced Formations in Columbus — discussed tribute concepts with more than a dozen community leaders, led by Mayor Mike McCann.
The tribute would honor Native Americans who had maintained villages in and around the confluence of the Auglaize and Maumee rivers in what was known as “The Glaize” before the construction of Fort Defiance and Battle of Fallen Timbers in August 1794.
City officials previously had noted at least six Native American tribes that would be recognized, including the Shawnee, Miami, Delaware, Seneca, Ottawa and Wyandot, while a seventh that historians say did not have a standing village — the Pottawattami — was mentioned as well.
McCann’s administration wants to build a tribute on the east bank of the Auglaize River on Auglaize Street where the city already owns greenspace. Sorting through the options for the memorial was the main purpose of Monday’s meeting.
Orr noted four “pillars” in the tribute development process — an objective, deciding what the community is looking for, where (location) and when. But most important, he said, is “where.”
As for the tribute itself, Orr asked, rhetorically, “when I park the car, what’s my first impression? ... you never get a second chance to make a good first impression. We never do.”
Several local officials indicated a desire for a thoughtful, respectful tribute to Native Americans and their leaders in a peaceful place. And Orr added that one goal should be to accomplish timelessness, which he described as something that’s “as good today as it will be 100 years from now.”
Orr, who said he has made dozens of sketches on a possible tribute, emphasized the need to listen to local officials’ preferences for the tribute, and concluded Monday’s brainstorming session by saying he would be in touch again soon.
As for the “when” of the tribute process, he indicated that this will become more clear after officials decide what they want the tribute to say. But the cost could be considerable.
McCann has indicated his desire to construct a tribute that makes a strong impression. And he told Orr Monday that he wants it to have wide appeal.
“I’d like us to see us construct something that will attract the whole world,” he said. “That people would travel from all over, just to see the tribute.”
The cost was once roughly estimated at $300,000 or more, with many details still undecided. But depending upon what is decided, that figure could go much higher, McCann indicated in an interview Monday.
He said Orr is being employed for approximately $10,000 to complete the ongoing design process. A tribute design, McCann said, could be used for officials to bid out a project.
“That gets us through a conceptual drawing that we can use for fundraising and also to work through the engineering process,” McCann told The Crescent-News.
He said funds to cover Orr’s fee will be taken from a $50,000 donation provided by the Wertz family toward the Native American tribute. The family made the donation to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Defiance company it operates (Werlor Waste Control).
“I’ve known Casey for a long time and the Wertz family for a long time, and they’ve always been very generous to our community,” said McCann. “I think at this point my objective will be to give that contribution the respect that it deserves, and that will be in the project itself.”
According to McCann, the city will set up a special fund for the donation.
