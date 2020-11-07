A copy of the National Register (NR) of Historic Places nomination form for the 1918 Defiance High School is now at the Defiance Public Library. Pictured are Ralph Hahn, chairman of the Save our 1918 Defiance High School committee (SOS); with Renee Hopper (center), library adult services director; and Dr. Sally Myers, NR project director. The document also will be available at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the Defiance College Pilgrim Library. The nomination was approved by the National Park Service in September 2019 and offers significant state and federal tax breaks to a potential developer. This document offers an overview of school and community history, along with detailed building descriptions, site plans, historic and contemporary photography, and vintage architectural plans. It represents a 1.5-year effort by SOS to save the structure from demolition.
