Local motorists traveling along Defiance County Road 424, east of Defiance, may have noticed something a little conspicuous in front of Martin Diesel Inc. near Independence Dam State Park. Parked in front of the business were two NASCAR haulers loaded with cars and equipment.

The two haulers belong to Front Row Motorsports, which runs the No. 34 car of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 car of John Hunter Nemechek in the NASCAR Cup Series.

One of the many sponsors for the No. 38 car is Yanmar, an engine builder affiliated with Martin Diesel. The local business uses the Yanmar engines to power their diesel generators which are used to provide electricity for the high-tech haulers.

The two haulers stopped at Martin Diesel for some diagnostic testing of the generators on their way to this weekend’s races at Michigan International Speedway.

