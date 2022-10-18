NAPOLEON — This city is now looking for two top officials.
City Manager Joel Mazur recently left to take the city administrator’s job in Oregon, a Toledo suburb, and now Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien has decided to take a position as chief in the same town.
Napoleon City Council discussed the latest with these two positions during its meeting Tuesday night, and approved legislation that officially appoints a temporary city manager.
Chad Lulfs, Napoleon’s city engineer, already has filled the temporary spot, but the move was approved formally by council Monday night with an emergency ordinance.
Council also handled nine other legislative items during its meeting, including three that concern new employee contracts (see related story on page A5).
Council President Joe Bialorucki noted Lulfs’ experience in engineering and public works, and for filling in for those on vacation in the recent past.
“... appreciate all of your hard work, your knowledge you have for the community, and that’s why you’re chosen,” said Bialorucki.
Mayor Jason Maassel told council that 11 candidates have applied for the city manager post, but noted that the personnel committee — of which he is a member — wants to expand its options to achieve “a little deeper pool.”
Meanwhile, the city’s human resources director, Brittany Roof, updated council on efforts to replace O’Brien.
Without a permanent city manager in place, she explained, officials will rely on the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association to conduct the initial steps of finding a replacement.
The organization will meet first with council to discuss the job description. Later, the association will conduct an “assessment center” to narrow down the candidates.
