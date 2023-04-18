NAPOLEON — City council here swore in the town’s new assistant fire chief, completing some changes at the top of that department.
Council also handled a six-item legislative item, including a resolution on an upcoming street resurfacing project.
Council presided as Mayor Jason Maassel swore in the city’s new assistant fire chief, Jonah Stiriz. He will serve as second-in-command to Napoleon’s new fire chief, Dave Bowen.
Stiriz has been a captain since June 2020, serving as a shift commander.
“This is a very exciting day,” said Maassel about the appointment, telling Stiriz “everybody’s counting on you to do a good job.”
“I’m really looking forward to working with Chief Bowen, and looking forward to the things that we can accomplish ...,” said Stiriz, expressing appreciation for support from family and co-workers.
Stiriz’s position will be taken by Joel Frey, who had been the department’s assistant chief. Maassel complimented Frey — once a candidate for chief — saying stepping back to captain “says a lot” about him.
On the legislative front, council approved a resolution stating the city’s participation in an Ohio Department of Transportation resurfacing project on East Maumee Drive, from the city limits to Perry Street.
The city’s cost is $188,178, representing 10% of the project total.
Pavement will be ground down and replaced with new asphalt.
Also Monday, City Manager Andy Small commented on this year’s Independence Day fireworks display. The city has changed providers to Rozzi Famous Fireworks.
“We think they will provide a much greater show than previously,” he said. “We think it’s going to be an outstanding show this year.”
In other business, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution allowing the expenditure of more than $50,000 for new roofs at the city’s wastewater treatment plant buildings. Richland Roofing, Defiance, provided the lowest bid at $54,371.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency resolution approving a petition for special assessments for special energy improvement projects. The legislation is needed to assist a Perrysburg company (Thermaduct) with plans to rehab the former Walmart building on Oakwood Avenue as a distribution and warehousing location.
• approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing replacement pages to the city’s codified ordinances. A regular legislative matter, these reflect changes in local and state laws.
• passed a resolution allowing the city to participate in a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the purchase of salt for the 2023-24 winter season. Some 500-700 tons will be purchased, according to Small.
• approved an ordinance approving an agricultural district within the city at 2950 Enterprise Ave as requested by Bradley Hibbard.
• approved the power cost adjustment factor for April.
• accepted a donation of $371.98 to the parks and recreation department from Zach Moll, an Eagle Scout.
• approved a motion instructing the city’s law director to prepare legislation allowing the purchase of a used truck for the city’s electric department.
• was informed by Maassel that the city’s operations superintendent, Jeff Rathge, is retiring after 31 years. Maassel complimented Rathge, saying “a lot of respect” goes to him and “we appreciate what he did for the City of Napoleon.”
• heard Small note that he may attend a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in Holgate concerning that village’s water options.
