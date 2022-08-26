Napoleon project

A crew from Vernon Nagel, Inc., works at Napoleon's Ritter Park Thursday morning as a multi-use path project is underway there. Using a state grant, the municipal government has contracted with Nagel to build the path down Jahns Road into Ritter Park and on to Perry Street.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

NAPOLEON — Take a drive along West Riverview Drive here and you'll see a flurry of construction activity at the west end of Ritter Park.

