A crew from Vernon Nagel, Inc., works at Napoleon's Ritter Park Thursday morning as a multi-use path project is underway there. Using a state grant, the municipal government has contracted with Nagel to build the path down Jahns Road into Ritter Park and on to Perry Street.
NAPOLEON — Take a drive along West Riverview Drive here and you'll see a flurry of construction activity at the west end of Ritter Park.
The park along the Maumee River's north bank is one of the city's most beautiful parks, and it's in the process of becoming even more connected to the town — literally.
That's because Venon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, recently began building a multi-use path in Ritter Park that will provide a safer way to travel for pedestrians and bicyclists down Jahns Road (to the north), Riverview Avenue (to the east) and on to Perry Street and the downtown (or south over the Maumee River bridge).
The work unfolding has a completion timeline of Oct. 31, according to Mayor Jason Maassel, and is made possible with a large grant ($800,000) from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that is covering more than 75% of the cost.
"Obviously, we're very blessed that we have a plan and the state of Ohio has been a great partner for this," he said. "... I thank everybody for helping us along."
Nagel was the lone bidder on the project and awarded a contract to build the path on a base bid of $971,017. An alternate bid of $979,613.90 provides for concrete rather than asphalt on a section from the south side of West Riverview Avenue to Front Street.
The city must fund what is not covered by the grant.
The engineer’s estimated project cost was $921,685.50.
