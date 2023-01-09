McColley sworn in

Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley (left) of Napoleon is sworn in last week in the Ohio General Assembly along with Sens. Steve Wilson and Steve Huffman as the 135th Ohio General Assembly opens. McColley was chosen as Republicans' majority leader.

 Photo courtesy of Sen. Rob McColley's office

COLUMBUS — The area's state senator has been chosen here as the Ohio Senate's next majority floor leader.


Tags

Load comments