Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley (left) of Napoleon is sworn in last week in the Ohio General Assembly along with Sens. Steve Wilson and Steve Huffman as the 135th Ohio General Assembly opens. McColley was chosen as Republicans' majority leader.
COLUMBUS — The area's state senator has been chosen here as the Ohio Senate's next majority floor leader.
First District Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, was sworn in last week to lead Republicans in the 135th Ohio General Assembly that has opened.
"It is a privilege to serve with so many great senators from across Ohio," said Leader McColley. "I am honored to have their trust and support to help lead the Ohio Senate along with Senate President Matt Huffman and the rest of the leadership team."
As Majority Floor Leader, McColley will help lead Senate Republicans' by coordinating their positions on issues and strategies.
Leader McColley will continue to represent the 1st Senate District, which includes Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Fulton, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams counties as well as part of Logan county.
The senator previously represented the 81st Ohio House District as a state representative, where he also served in House leadership as assistant majority whip. Before that, he served with the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, where he oversaw economic development efforts for the county and worked to improve local workforce development efforts between manufacturers and schools in Henry and Williams counties.
Leader McColley is an attorney and lives in Napoleon with his wife, Denise, their daughter Anna, and their twin boys Matthew and Michael.
The opening ceremony can be viewed on OhioChannel.org. The 135th Ohio General Assembly will run through Dec. 31, 2024.
