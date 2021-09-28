NAPOLEON — A long-time city employee and leader here has received an award for his years of service and dedication.
Greg Kuhlman, superintendent of Napoleon's electric utility department, has been honored with the American Municipal Power's (AMP) Service Distinction Award. He was chosen during AMP's annual conference last week in Columbus.
The award recognizes an outstanding employee from AMP-affiliated communities across several states. AMP is composed of municipalities which operate their own electric utilities, relying on generation facilities their members own collectively.
Locally, Napoleon, Bryan and several other communities are AMP members.
Kuhlman, 60, began his time with the City of Napoleon as a police dispatcher in 1980, then became an Army Military Police member briefly before returning to the Henry County community in 1983, serving four years as a police officer.
In 1987, he joined the city's electric utility department as a lineman before promotion to supervisor in 2011 and superintendent in July 2020.
"I love what I do," Kuhlman told The Crescent-News during an interview Monday. "I love the responsibility, but it's easy to be devoted to something that you love to do. It really helps, and I have the backing of my people and we're always on the same page. As far as keeping people in power, it helps when we're all on the same page. We're always trying to please the public."
Kuhlman was nominated by Napoleon City Manager Joel Mazur. In doing so, Mazur noted not only Kuhlman's work history, but his dedication to the city over the years.
"Greg has raised the bar in demonstrating city pride, loyalty, commitment and work ethic," Mazur stated in nominating Kuhlman. "He is directly responsible for approximately 12 employees and leads them, with safety being the number one priority. Greg is known as the 'go-to' for most things at the city. Greg receives calls daily from other departments throughout the city, contractors and customers who call upon his experience and know-how for information. He takes pride in the work his department accomplishes and what the electric department can do for the community."
Mazur cited a number of examples, including helping hang Napoleon High School graduate banners on city streets, coordinating a downtown light project with civic organizations, relocating transmission lines and transformers and changing out streetlights to LED. Too, Mazur cited his selflessness in making sure power was restored when needed.
"He has devoted his lifelong career to the City of Napoleon and the electric department," Mazur wrote in his nomination. "Customer service and helping the community is at the top of his priorities. One can see this by the way he leads and mentors the department on a daily basis. His pride and dedication in his work shines brighter knowing that he is from Napoleon. He is a trusted individual that people rely on."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.