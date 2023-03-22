NAPOLEON — The former Walmart building here on Oakwood Avenue — the subject of some frustration for local officials in recent years — may be occupied by fall.
At least that is what Henry County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Executive Director Jennifer Arps and others are hoping. She shared the latest on the building's business saga during, and after, the CIC's bi-monthly board meeting Tuesday afternoon in the Hahn Center in downtown Napoleon.
The building has sat idle since Walmart moved across town some two decades ago from its original site at 1851 Oakwood Ave. to the city's retail sector on Scott Street (Ohio 108). And it was the center of disappointment almost three years ago when a company had announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility for personal protective equipment, only to reverse course shortly thereafter.
But the Perrysburg-based company Thermaduct, which as the name suggests manufactures indoor and outdoor ductwork products, plans to open a warehousing and distribution facility in the building.
Arps provided the CIC board with an update about Thermaduct's three-phased plans for the building, focusing on the property assessed clean energy (PACE) financing program offered through the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority that the company may use to help bring things to fruition.
A related resolution must first be approved by Napoleon City Council to participate in the program. Council showed support for the legislation during a first reading Monday evening and plans to give a second reading at its April 3 meeting.
"... they've (Thermaduct) had a relationship with the port (authority) over the years and have used their programs in the past," explained Arps. "So Thermaduct connected with them to utilize this "Better Buildings of Northwest Ohio" program which offers competitive fixed rates on property assessed clean energy ... which is financing."
She added that the PACE financing program "provides access to capital at a competitive fixed interest rate" and "allows property owners to finance needed building improvements that they might not otherwise be able to obtain through traditional financing."
According to Arps, Thermaduct qualifies for the PACE program in phase I through lighting improvements and the installation of HVAC for the building's distribution area. She said these will be "more efficient heating units."
Phase II would involve architectural renderings, facade improvements and the construction of a demising wall to separate Thermaduct from at least one other business tenant "because they're not going to use all of it," said Arps. "They'll be in the back side" while the company will offer the front of the building as "usable space."
A third phase would include new facade improvements on the building's north side facing U.S. 24, a new overhead door, and curb and pavement improvements, hopefully in 2024.
"So all of that work then depends on the City of Napoleon enrolling in this special assessment district," Arps said.
Arps told The Crescent-News after Tuesday's meeting that Thermaduct plans to use the building mainly for warehousing and distribution. It may occupy part of the building as early as this fall.
"It's a big deal for us because any time you have a building sitting that long obviously there's going to be even more improvements because it's been vacant for so long," she said. "It was a perfect fit (for Thermaduct)."
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, a CIC board member, observed following Tuesday's meeting that "the (U.S.) 6 and (U.S.) 24 corridor had some eyesores for awhile and this was one of them. We're glad to see it get hopefully cleaned up and become a very productive member of the community again."
He added that he is "looking forward to seeing trucks go in and loaded trucks come out, and (a) parking lot full of cars."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.