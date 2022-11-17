NAPOLEON — The 22nd annual Symphony of Trees fundraiser begins here today in partnership with several community organizations.
Events are scheduled today through Sunday at the Armory Arts and Events Center, 127 E. Clinton St., in downtown Napoleon to raise funds for the Henry County Hospital, Northwest Ohio CASA and the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.
According to the organizing committee’s website, this year’s theme is “The Light Between the Pines” for the fundraiser. The mission is “supporting children in Northwest Ohio: to you it was a donation; to them it was a lifeline.”
The event has raised more than $1 million over the 20-plus year period, according to organizers, benefiting over 3,500 children.
Board member Jeff Mires said “it’s nice to see the number of children that have benefited from those monies that have been raised.” He called the festival “well done” each year and a “classy event” for a good cause, bringing in people from outside Henry County.
“It’s not just local,” he said.
Things get started today from 5-7 p.m. today with a “business after hours” meet and greet hosted by the Henry County Chamber of Commerce.
The festival continues in earnest Friday night with a Germanfest scheduled from 6:30-11:30 p.m. As its name suggests, the event will feature German food and beer along with dancing, raffles and silent auctions.
Tickets were sold for this event in tables of eight for a $45 per person donation, according to the organizing committee’s website.
On Saturday, a “famous tapestry of tables” luncheon is planned from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with entertainment, auctions, raffles and door prizes. A $30 per person donation is required.
A bigger event (the Symphony of Trees GALA dinner dance) is scheduled from 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday with a meal, live music, auctions, raffles and other events. Reservations and a $75 per person donation are required to attend this event.
Things will conclude on Sunday with a “Children’s Christmas Carnival” from 1:30-3 p.m. Reservations and donations of $10 per adult and $10 per child are required for this event.
The backdrop for all the events — like similar festivals throughout the area — will be elaborately decorated Christmas trees that will be auctioned off. This year, 34 trees will be on display, according to Mires, and available for purchase.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.