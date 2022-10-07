NAPOLEON — This town's head engineer has been named acting city manager.
Chad Lulfs, who's been with the municipal government for a number of years, was named by city council earlier this week to replace temporarily Joel Mazur who has accepted the city administrator's position in Oregon, a Toledo suburb. Mazur's last day with Napoleon was Thursday, and he takes over as Oregon administrator next week following a 5 1/2-year run with Napoleon.
Lulfs will be paid an additional $400 per week in addition to his salary as the head of the city's engineering department.
Mayor Jason Maassel noted that Lulfs was a natural fit for now because he's filled in for Mazur and others before, for example, when the city manager was on vacation.
"Chad has filled in previously for city managers over the course of his career," said Maassel. "With his role he knows a lot of the operations of the city already, so we thought that was just a natural extension for him. We have someone we feel very comfortable with keeping us going in the right direction."
Lulfs also will continue in is post as the city's top engineer.
Meanwhile, city council's personnel committee — composed of Maassel, Council President Joe Bialorucki and Council Member Lori Siclair — is presiding over the search for a new city manager. It plans to convene early next week to met in executive session and discuss the latest situation.
According to Maassel, the city closed the application process Friday and will begin looking over the candidates before winnowing them down following phone interviews.
Napoleon officials are hopeful a new city manager — who handles the municipal government's overall day-to-day functions and oversees department heads — will be on board by January.
Asked if the city has received more than five candidates, Maassel answered affirmatively.
The personnel committee will make a hiring recommendation to full council which then will be asked to approve the selected candidate.
