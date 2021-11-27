NAPOLEON — This city’s proposed 2022 budget shows a considerable decrease from 2021 expenditures, mainly due to a drop in funding related to three large completed or ongoing projects.
Napoleon City Council let lie an ordinance Monday following a first reading that would approve a proposed budget totaling $59,177,995, 13.7% lower than the 2021 budget that is projected at $68.6 million on Dec. 31. Second and third readings are planned on Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, respectively, before passage is given by council.
According to the city’s budget figures, a big drop is proposed in the sewer fund, going from a projected 2021 figure of $8,861,069 to $4,941,663 in 2022. This reflects funds set side this year for Napoleon’s ongoing wastewater plant upgrade.
Located on the north bank of the Maumee River at the east end of East Washington Street, the plant is aging with much of it dating back to 1959, according to city officials. The $11.3 project being undertaken by Kirk Brothers Co., Findlay, is expected to be completed in 2023.
“We have no reason to doubt it won’t be ready on time,” Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News Friday.
Another large funding drop is the amount set aside next year in the “Napoleon Aquatic Center” fund. This line would go from a projected $4,162,718 in 2021 to $349,740 in 2022.
The city’s pool on Glenwood Avenue was completed earlier this year — relying on receipts from a dedicated property tax levy approved by Napoleon voters — and opened in May.
A third large budget drop is in the water plant improvement and renovation fund, which would go from $3,031,894 in 2021 to $588,125 in 2022. This concerns Napoleon’s recently completed water plant project.
The difference in the three mentioned funds alone totals $10.1 million when comparing 2021 and 2022.
The city’s largest proposed funds for 2022, with 2021 projected amounts on Dec. 31, include:
• electric utility, $17,456,590 ($17,541,273).
• sewer utility replacement and improvement fund, $9,519,150 ($10,915,671).
• general fund (see below for details), $7,432,042 ($6,181,598).
• sewer fund, $4,941,663 ($8,861,069).
• water fund, $4,824,267 ($4,042,886).
• municipal income tax fund, $4,482,260 ($4,718,284).
• capital improvements, $2,230,548 ($2,752,416).
• recreation fund, $1,117,000 ($1,048,025).
• refuse fund, $1,025,637 ($884,018).
• local coronavirus relief fund (ARPA funds), $859,000 (0).
• water depreciation reserve fund, $767,150 ($349,600).
• electric development fund, $736,000 ($1,101,334).
• street construction/maintenance, $621,800 ($445,893).
• water plant improvement and renovation fund, $588,125 ($3,031,894).
• KWH tax collection fund, $490,000 ($490,000).
• EMS transport service fund, $435,250 ($410,541).
• Napoleon Aquatic Center, $349,740 ($4,162,718).
• central garage rotary fund, $347,190 ($310,378).
Within the overall budget, the city’s proposed 2022 general fund totals $7,432,042 or 20.2% more than the projected 2021 figure ($6,181,598).
The planned addition of a full-time firefighter, full-time safety services dispatcher and part-time firefighter contribute to the proposed increase.
All of those positions would be funded with additional revenue generated by the city’s reciprocal income tax change. Those who work in Napoleon, but work in another community with an income tax now are paying 30% of Napoleon’s 1.5% levy.
Some expenses also were down in 2021. For example, the city finance director’s position was vacant temporarily after Kelly O’Boyle departed in July and before Kevin Garringer came on board in September.
Next year’s largest proposed general fund expenditures by department, with this year’s projected final amounts in parenthesis, include:
• police, $2,133,889 ($1,834,174).
• fire, $1,530,637 ($1,175,317).
• municipal court, $636,290 ($590,883).
• finance department, $511,410 ($372,687).
• city manager, $422,610 ($371,170).
• engineering, $402,060 ($278,545).
• law director, $308,720 ($253,086).
• information technology, $246,460 ($203,359).
• finance/utility billing, $237,850 ($210,150).
• general government/miscellaneous, $184,455 ($146,761).
• cemetery/grounds, $133,750 ($102,464).
• city manager/human resources, $126,705 ($108,330).
• police/school resource officer, $119,739 ($105,698).
• police/K-9 unit, $113,460 ($100,194).
• service/building/property, $108,710 ($95,226).
