NAPOLEON — A Napoleon woman has been indicted here in Henry County Common Pleas Court for the murder of another woman and entered a not guilty plea.
Audili Cerrato, 53, 1026 Stevenson St., is charged with murder, an unclassified felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which is an element of the underlying offense.
She is charged with the death last month of Stephany Pichardo, 29, Napoleon, who had been living at the same Stevenson Street address as Cerrato. Pichardo apparently had died from injuries that became apparent after Cerrato brought her to Henry County Hospital in Napoleon on March 13.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News that Pirchardo already may have been dead when Cerrato brought her to the hospital.
The indictment alleges that Cerrato engaged in conduct since October which caused Pichardo's death. Authorities allege that "over time" Pichardo sustained serious injuries, Howe-Gebers indicated.
She said Cerrato had been a care provider at a group home for persons with mental health and physical issues on Stevenson Street where both she and the victim were living.
The murder charge does not allege premeditation which is the difference between that offense and aggravated murder.
According to a press release issued last month by Napoleon police, the investigation began on March 13 when authorities were called to Henry County Hospital in Napoleon "for a report of possible child abuse." They then learned that the Pichardo had died from injuries.
Cerrato pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Henry County Common Pleas Court, and Judge Amy Rosebrock scheduled a pretrial hearing for 9 a.m. on May 13. A jury trial also was set for Oct. 31.
Th judge continued Cerrato's $1 million bond with a 10% provision which had been set during preliminary proceedings in Napoleon Municipal Court last week. The defendant was being held Monday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, but if she is released Rosebrock added conditions, including that Cerrato surrender her passport to Napoleon police, undergo GPS monitoring, not leave Henry County without the court's permission and check in once a week.
Appearing Monday with her court-appointed attorney, Esteban Callejas of Bowling Green, Cerrato used the services of a Spanish-language interpreter.
During discussions about Cerrato's bond, Callejas noted that his client has no criminal record and is married while her husband is employed. The couple owns the Stevenson Street residence mentioned above.
