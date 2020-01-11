NAPOLEON — A Henry County woman is facing drug charges following a recent overdose incident in Napoleon.
Kimber Nadeau, 39, Napoleon, is charged with trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. The case will be presented to the Henry County prosecutor at the next county grand jury for further charges.
According to Max Nofziger, commander of the task force, on Jan. 2, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force responded to 252 Patricia Ave. for a reported narcotic overdose complaint. The overdose victim was revived by Napoleon Rescue. During the course of the investigation, the source of the narcotic was located.
On Jan. 10, Nadeau was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force was assisted by the Napoleon Police Department, Napoleon Rescue and Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.