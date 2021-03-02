NAPOLEON — This town will soon study the future of its electric service rates and seek grant funds for a couple downtown revitalization projects.
Napoleon City Council approved two related motions on those issues and also handled five legislative items after receiving a presentation on efforts to use the former Napoleon Junior High School building as a civic center (see related story Page A1).
One of the aforementioned motions approves a contract with Courtney and Associates, Findlay, to study the cost of Napoleon’s municipally-provided power. The contract cost is not to exceed $35,000.
Napoleon, which operates its own municipal power company, purchases electricity through American Municipal Power facilities with partial ownership in them.
City Manager Joel Mazur told council that the study had been planned in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
“We just wanted to see how things shook out with the pandemic,” he said.
The last electric cost study was conducted in 2012, while Mazur told council that the norm is typically five years.
“Typically, the industry standard is once every five years or when you have big changes in your system, like generating sources,” he said.
Mazur couldn’t say how long the study would take.
In another matter Monday, council approved a motion authorizing an application for a downtown revitalization grant through the state.
Mazur noted that the city received a similar grant in 2014, but the program has changed since then.
In recent years, only four projects statewide were funded each year to improve up to three buildings per community. This will be increased to six, while no more than $250,000 per community will be granted by the state.
Mazur explained that local matching money will be needed, but this must be provided by the property owner. He said owners of the Vocke and Heller buildings are interested in participating.
The application is being put together by the Defiance-based Maumee Valley Planning Organization, which administers grants for local governments.
Earlier, council rejected an ordinance on a first reading that would allow a 50% reduction in the fee for trail use at the municipal golf course for those bringing their own cart.
This would reduce the nine-hole cost from $7 to $3.50 per use and set the annual cart membership at $130.
However, no council members expressed support for the legislation, saying no to it unanimously Tuesday. At least two council members favored waiting to observe first how many people might use carts.
One resident also questioned the need for a fee, noting the corollary cost of properly licensing a cart.
The ordinance will receive a second reading at council’s March 15 meeting.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amending city ordinance 067-20 concerning the Napoleon Municipal Court bailiff’s pay. The new range will be $17.56-$21.63, according to the ordinance.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the annexation of 3.038 acres of land owned by William R. Meyers near County Road 15C, just outside the southwest city limits. A third reading will be held at council’s March 15 meeting.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance renewing the placement of farmland on County Road P in an agricultural district as requested by Linda Otermat. A second reading will be held at council’s March 15 meeting. The measure is needed every five years, according to Mazur.
• approved an emergency resolution authorizing an application to the state for a Safe Routes to School Grant for construction of sidewalks and crosswalks in various locations. The resolution was passed after a first reading with a rules suspension and emergency clause to allow it to become law immediately so the city can meet the application filing deadline. Mazur indicated that the application is being made in partnership with Napoleon Area City Schools. The earliest a project could start is 2024.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draft legislation approving 2021 fire and EMS contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, as well as the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and the village of Florida.
• passed three motions directing the law director to draw up separate legislative items that would: approve a bank loan for the Oakwood and American Road TIF (tax increment financing) District, amend the 2021 budget (to reflect an increase in expenditures on the municipal pool project) and authorize application for various police department grants. On the TIF district, the city plans to borrow $1.55 million for road improvements, according to Mazur, with redirected property taxes repaying the debt.
• approved a motion accepting donations for Napoleon Aquatic Center sponsorships. Seven different businesses or organizations purchased large shade umbrellas (at $3,500 each) for the new pool being built on Glenwood Avenue, and will have their names displayed.
