NAPOLEON — Another attempt to bid out a delayed walking path project was approved by city council here Monday evening.
That action highlighted council’s second meeting of the month when it also handled four legislative items and moved a street resurfacing effort forward.
The city has received an $800,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to pay for most of the aforementioned path project, which calls for a 10-foot asphalt lane between Jahns Road and Ritter Park on the north banks of the Maumee River.
Originally, the state had required that Napoleon have the work under contract in January. However, an initial bidding attempt proved unsuccessful as no contractors stepped forward.
The city’s latest attempt to bid out the project will be based on an engineer’s estimate of $921,685.
A project on Front Street to continue the path there has been separated out and will be bid later, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs.
He told council Monday that the project deadline has been pushed back to Oct. 14, 2023. However, he said the portion of the path down Jahns Road might be undertaken this year.
Along Riverview Avenue, a more time-consuming process is needed, he indicated, where an area will need to settle for 120 days. He anticipated that a contractor will let things settle over winter before completing that portion of the work next year.
Meanwhile, council approved a motion Monday approving bids and plans for miscellaneous street resurfacing this year. The estimated cost is $500,000.
Streets slated for milling and resurfacing include:
• Westmoreland Avenue, between Bales Road and Woodlawn Avenue.
• Woodlawn Avenue, between Glenwood Avenue and Westmoreland Avenue.
• the southbound lane of Glenwood Avenue, between Lynne Avenue and a half block south.
• a concrete patch on Bales Road from the emergency storm sewer repair.
• American Road, near Napoleon Veterinary Clinic. (A diesel fuel spill here has necessitated the milling and resurfacing of a specificed area.)
• Independence Drive, between Oakwood Avenue and Industrial Drive.
In other business Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency resolution allowing contracts with Freedom, Harrison and Napoleon townships, the Village of Florida and Henry County South Joint Ambulance District for fire and EMS services beginning April 1. City Manager Joel Mazur had said the contracts are annually approved and have not changed this year. The emergency clause means the legislation becomes law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed the third reading of an ordinance amending the city’s ordinances concerning golf simulator fees at the municipal golf course. These range from a low of $18 for one-half hour before 3 p.m. on weekdays to a high of $32 for one hour on weekends/holidays.
• approved the second reading of an emergency ordinance allowing ODOT to repaint the U.S. 6 overpass on Glenwood Avenue. The project won’t be bid out until November, according to city officials. The ordinance will receive a third reading at council’s May 2 meeting.
• passed the second reading of an emergency ordinance setting up an account for funds received in the OneOhio opioid settlement through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The ordinance will return for a third reading at council’s May 2 meeting.
• approved separate motions accepting donations of $500 from Greg Schuette Insurance agency for the Napoleon Police Department’s mock crash in May, a flagpole from American Legion Post 300 for the city’s aquatic center and golf clubhouse, and a park bench from Sharon Garmyn for Oakwood Park’s walking path.
• passed a motion approving a contract to Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, for the VanHyning interceptor project. The base bid cost is $2,711,122. No grant funds were provided to the city, but the interest rate is 0.7% for 20 years, according to City Engineer Chad Lulfs.
• approved a motion renewing a contract with Advanced Rehabilitation Technology, Ltd., for the city’s sewer cleaning program. The cost is $67,159.90.
• passed a motion scheduling a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. on May 2 concerning agricultural districts.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation approving the city’s agricultural districts.
• approved a motion approving the city’s power supply cost adjustment factor for April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.