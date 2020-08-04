NAPOLEON — A local company’s plans to open a new business here to manufacture facial masks drew praise from city officials Monday night.
The topic was briefly discussed during city council’s regular meeting Monday, one week after action was taken on the matter by council and Napoleon’s planning commission. Council also took action on six legislative items, including an ordinance making some traffic-related changes (see related story page A10).
Council President Joe Bialorucki thanked the Axis LED Group (ALG) for choosing Napoleon for its operations, one week after the aforementioned bodies approved a related special use permit, and noted that it will “benefit the whole country.” The permit will allow the company to use the former Walmart building at 1851 Oakwood Ave. to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) such as disposable masks and N95 masks.
Adam Harmon, a Defiance high School graduate, is the president of ALG.
Company officials told council last week that they will create 400 to 500 jobs at some future point.
According to information provided by the city, the company plans to move in within 45-60 days.
During an interview Monday evening, Mayor Jason Maassel noted that “obviously we’re very excited to have a manufacturer for PPE come to Napoleon. That building has set empty for 18 years. We’re excited to have a tenant. It will bring a lot of positives to Napoleon.”
He noted that the building is owned by a realtor.
“They hope to get the lease signed and do some improvements as soon as they can and get their first machine in there,” said Maassel. “They’re going to start pushing product.”
City Manager Joel Mazur told council Monday that this “puts Napoleon on the global map” as its products will not only be “shipped out all over the country, but all over the globe.”
ALG Marketing Manager Todd Yunker told council last week that “we have been all over the place, and I think the most important point that we can bring is that we believe in this area. We believe in the work ethic that this area brings. Being able to bring some assistance to a national problem locally is really what we are trying to accomplish and take advantage of the workforce that is here as well.”
Yunker noted that the company plans to produce disposable masks and N95 masks immediately, but figures to manufacture “medical grade equipment” in the long-term. Too, the company hopes to manufacture gloves eventually.
The city’s planning commission had approved the conditional use permit during a meeting on July 27, just prior to council’s special session shortly thereafter.
