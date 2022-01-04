NAPOLEON — City council here welcomed a new member during its meeting Monday night and also appointed a new member to the town’s board of public affairs.
Also Monday, council took action on five legislative items, approving one which will change how the city collects its income tax (see page A1).
Council’s newest member, Dr. David Cordes, was sworn in by Henry County Commissioner Jeff Mires as was returning Councilman Ken Haase. They joined returning Council Member Lori Siclair who was sworn in by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon.
Also re-elected to a four-year term was Councilman Joe Bialorucki, but he was not in attendance Monday and will be sworn in during a special council session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday. (Other reorganizational topics for 2022 that had been on Monday’s agenda also were postponed until that meeting.)
Each council member won a four-year term in the November election when four candidates for a quintet of open seats were on the ballot.
Cordes replaces Jeff Comadoll, who did not seek election in November, but will join the city’s board of public affairs. Comadoll’s appointment by Mayor Jason Maassel was approved by council Monday.
Cordes had held that seat on the public affairs board before his election to council.
He told his fellow members and the administration Monday that he is “looking forward to meeting with you and working with you.”
Congratulations for the new council terms was extended to the winners by several council members Monday.
Among them was acting Council President Dan Baer, who thanked council members for their willingness to serve and Cordes’ desire to move up from the board of public affairs to council.
“We appreciate that greatly,” said Baer.
City Manager Joel Mazur told Cordes he is “looking forward to working with you in this new capacity,” but said “we’re going to miss you on the board of public affairs.”
