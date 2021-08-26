VFW makes donation to Lily Creek Farms
Photo courtesy Lily Creek Farms

Napoleon VFW Post 8218 recently made a $1,000 donation to Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center. Here, the post’s 3rd Vice Commander Don Camp and Lily Creek Farms executive director Jami Young stand next to “Gracie” one of the center’s therapy horses.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments