NAPOLEON — A new walking path — made possible with a state grant — is in place here and open to the public.
Some final touches, such as grass seeding, will be left to the spring, but the path that was built in Ritter Park along the north bank of the Maumee River and continues along Jahns Road to the city limits — crossing West Riverview Drive as it goes — is walkable now. According to City Engineer Chad Lulfs, a crossing on the railroad track at the city limits also must be installed.
The path runs as a sidewalk for four-tenths of a mile down Jahns Road, but in Ritter Park things become a little more elaborate. The concrete path is 10-foot wide and flanked by wooden fencing and rails, sloping down a hill that then goes right and left to join a trail running along the Maumee River, all the way to Florida and Defiance.
"I think the finished product turned out really well," said Lulfs.
The path forms part of the Buckeye Trail, a long-running path across Ohio. A sign at the east end of the walkway in Ritter Park — the sign has been in place for some time — informs users about the Buckeye Trail, showing a map detailing its course through Ohio.
Mayor Jason Maassel said the path "really showcases the riverfront we have, and hopefully we can encourage more people to be active."
The project contractor was Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, and the cost was about $980,000, according to Lulfs. Most of this was covered by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), which became more generous due to inflation.
While the original provided $800,000, Lulfs said ODNR added another $130,000 because of rising construction costs. That left the city to cover the remainder — about $50,000.
"We talked to ODOT after the project (and because) the inflation issues caused the prices to be so much higher than when we started we were able to get another $130,000," he explained.
