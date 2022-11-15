NAPOLEON — Napoleon officials shared their proposed 2023 budget with city council during two working sessions Friday and Saturday.
In all, the city’s tentative budget for next year totals $61,890,218, a 4.6% increase from the $59,177,995 set aside for this year.
Council plans to give a first reading to its 2023 budget bill on Monday, with subsequent readings likely on Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 before approval is given.
“This year’s budget process went as smooth as possible,” stated Napoleon Finance Director Kevin Garringer. “The departments did a great job in getting their items in so it can be presented to council. Many increases in the 2023 budget are for fuel and utility cost.”
Included in the city’s total budget is a proposed general fund of $8,548,945.66, which covers many day-to-day operations. This is up from $7,432,042 in 2022.
Among the largest general fund items, with 2021 budget figures in parentheses, are:
• police, $2,725,534 ($2,133,889).
• fire ($1,530,637), $1,784,214.
• Napoleon Municipal Court, $699,152 ($636,290).
• finance/administrative, $528,323 ($511,410).
• city manager/administrative, $465,452 ($422,610).
• engineering, $407,820 ($402,060).
• law director/administrative, $320,850 ($308,720).
The city’s largest account is the electric utility revenue fund at $18,442,523, which is higher than the $17,465,590, set aside for 2022.
This covers the operation of the city’s municipal electric utility, and generates its income from charges for electric service provided through American Municipal Power sources.
The largest other city budgets proposed for 2023 are:
•sewer utility replacement and improvement, $5,693,500 ($9,519,250).
• sewer fund, $5,460,897 ($4,941,663).
• municipal income tax fund, $4,981,107 ($4,482,260).
• water fund, $4,833,105 ($4,824,267).
• capital improvements, $3,422,021 ($2,230,548).
• recreation fund, $1,373,945 ($1,117,000).
• electric development fund, $1,250,000 ($736,000).
• refuse fund, $1,217,381 ($1,025,637).
• water depreciation reserve fund, $1,061,000 ($767,150).
• street construction and maintenance, $705,023 ($621,800).
• water plant improvement and renovation fund, $600,125 ($588,125).
Removed for now from the proposed budget is an additional $87,400 in the recreation fund for a new position to manage the municipal golf course and pool, according to Garringer.
He noted that more information is needed on this proposal.
