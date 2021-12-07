NAPOLEON — A second attempt by the city government here to reach agreement with the Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) will be made, but a timeframe has not been specified.
A related resolution was removed from city council’s table Monday night while a motion was approved directing new legislation on the matter.
Council also gave another reading to legislation changing how the city collects its income tax (see below) while the 2022 budget ordinance was given another reading along with 11 other legislative items (see related story, Page A2).
Council had given a resolution authorizing a real estate purchase agreement with the CCHC a first reading on Nov. 15, but tabled the measure because discussions broke down with one of the parties. City Manager Joel Mazur had indicated some reluctance among one participant to the agreement (Carol Morley Beck, who pledged funds for building demolition) to accept it. Besides the CCHC, the other participant to the original proposed agreement was Napoleon Area Schools.
Mazur told council Tuesday that “at this point” there is “potential for a new agreement just with the property owners (CCHC).” Council thus approved a motion to remove the resolution from the agenda and have the law director draw up new legislation.
This may be heard at council’s next meeting on Dec. 20, but if not, Mazur pledged to update council on new agreement details. He said a proposal is in “draft form right now.”
“We’re still talking about the details of the draft agreement,” explained Mazur. “They aren’t finalized yet.”
CCHC is attempting to raise approximately $1.3 million to repurpose the former John L. Johnson Auditorium and adjoining Napoleon school building on West Main Street, but has requested an extension of time with Napoleon Area Schools to come up with the money. The cultural organization has until June 2022 to receive an occupancy permit — otherwise the portion of the building without a permit will be demolished — and has requested an additional year.
The resolution that was removed from the agenda had committed the city to providing the CCHC with $100,000 in exchange for Loose Field, formerly the high school football field along West Riverview Avenue.
The money could only be used for construction purposes, according to Mazur, “if sufficient funds were raised for the project to be completed in totality.”
If the project does not come to fruition, the “remaining property would essentially come to the City of Napoleon,” which would commit to constructing an amphitheater, he had told council previously. This would occur after the building is taken down.
Also Tuesday, council received an update from Pastor Ben Hartford on the LifeWise Academy which is providing Napoleon Area Schools’ students with an opportunity to receive religious instruction on off-school premises during the week.
Hartford explained that students can receive up to one hour of privately funded instruction in an off-campus venue.
“We’re extremely blessed to see what this has turned into,” Hartford told council, calling the relationship with Napoleon Area Schools “extremely favorable.”
He said 252 Napoleon students are enrolled in the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.