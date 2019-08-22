Napoleon Area Schools have recognized teachers for 20 years of service to the district. Those teachers include, in front, from left: Lori Shaver, Terri Haase and Jennifer Conner. And in back, from left: Jason Seiler, Kathy Pedraza, Beverly Nye and Jeffrey Gillen.
