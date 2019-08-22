Napoleon teachers 20 years

Napoleon Area Schools have recognized teachers for 25 years of service to the district. Those teachers include, in front, from left: Lori Shaver, Terri Haase and Jennifer Conner. And in back, from left: Jason Seiler, Kathy Pedraza, Beverly Nye and Jeffrey Gillen.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area Schools

Napoleon Area Schools have recognized teachers for 20 years of service to the district. Those teachers include, in front, from left: Lori Shaver, Terri Haase and Jennifer Conner. And in back, from left: Jason Seiler, Kathy Pedraza, Beverly Nye and Jeffrey Gillen.

Load comments