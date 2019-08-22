Napoleon teachers 30 years

Napoleon Area Schools have recognized teachers for 30 years of service to the district. Those teachers include, Julie Callaway (left) and Julie Wiemken. Missing from photo is Jayne Kolbe.

 Photo courtesy of Napoleon Area Schools

Napoleon Area Schools have recognized teachers for 30 years of service to the district. Those teachers include, Julie Callaway (left) and Julie Wiemken. Missing from photo is Jayne Kolbe.

Load comments