NAPOLEON — This municipality swore in its new fire chief during city council’s meeting Tuesday night and also received a presentation on an upcoming property tax levy for the public library.
Council also gave another reading to legislation that would create a new administrative position in the parks and recreation department, and awarded contracts for two large street-related projects (see related story). David Bowen, who has been with the city fire department almost 20 years — including the last 12 as captain — was sworn in Monday by Mayor Jason Maassel as the town’s new fire chief. Bowen’s first day in the position was Monday.
He was chosen from among three candidates within the Napoleon Fire Department. The city’s civil service commission opted to seek candidates from inside department ranks to start the process, and three candidates stepped forward. Bowen replaces Clayton O’Brien who filled the fire chief’s position with the City of Oregon.
Bowen’s promotion will open a captain spot and could necessitate the hiring of a new entry-level firefighter if his replacement is hired from within division ranks as well. The new chief will have the option of hiring from within or without.
Also Monday, Jason Kryder and Steve Kryder of the Napoleon Public Library board presented council with information on the library’s proposed 0.5-mill, continuing levy that Napoleon Area City Schools district voters will be asked to approve in May. The levy was put on the ballot by the school district.
The levy would generate about $205,804.81 annually if it passes, and would cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 $17.50 in additional property taxes.
Funds would be used to fund operation of the library at 310 Clinton St. in Napoleon and join two buildings to provide more space and programming.
According to the library’s website, it receives funding not only from the state’s public library fund, but a one-mill levy within the Napoleon school district and donations from patrons.
