NAPOLEON — A mild winter has allowed the reconstruction of Park Street here to continue, but the project’s completion date is still very weather-dependent.
The project, which began four years ago, is in its third stage, focusing on an area from just west of Sheffield Avenue to Park Street’s intersection with West Riverview Drive.
Phases 1 and 2 were completed in 2016 and 2017 in which Park Lane — south of Park Street, and not far from Glenwood Avenue — was rebuilt, along with the west end of Park Street.
Phase 3 includes water and sanitary sewer replacement, as well as storm sewer work, and the installation of new sidewalks and curbs. The street’s pavement also will be rebuilt.
While the sanitary sewer line has been installed and waterline installation is underway amidst a muddy setting, the new sidewalks, curbs and street rebuild remain to be completed.
According to Chad Lulfs, Napoleon City’s director of public works, the project completion deadline is late May. The mild winter weather has allowed the contractor (Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon) to work through the winter.
“They originally hoped to put the sanitary sewer in, which was quite deep, then pull out of town because of (winter) weather,” explained Lulfs. “But the weather never changed, so they just stayed in town.”
He isn’t sure if this will allow the project to conclude earlier than planned, as weather could still be a factor.
“We’re hopeful, but it’s weather dependent,” he said. “We’ve been fortunate with the winter. Who knows what that means for the spring,” he added, because a rainy spring could limit crews’ ability to pour concrete.
A fourth and final phase of the project is envisioned this summer, according to Lulfs, but won’t be as involved as phase 3, which is the largest and most expensive part of the job. This will only involve underground water and sewer line work on side streets, with no street reconstructions.
All four phases have an approximate cost of $2,845,000, with grant funds provided through the state accounting for $1,825,000 (64%).
Vernon Nagel Inc. was the contractor for phase 1, while Lingvai Excavating (now Bryan Excavating) handled phase 2.
Phase 4 is expected to be put out for bid this spring, with completion possible expected by Oct. 31, Lulfs indicated.
The project was required by Ohio EPA because failing sanitary sewers in the project area were leaking and allowing clean water to infiltrate the city’s collection system, he explained. EPA had issued findings and orders requiring the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.