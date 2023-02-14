NAPOLEON — Napoleon has chosen a new fire chief.
City Manager Andy Small announced Tuesday afternoon that an internal candidate and long-term veteran of the fire department — David Bowen — has been chosen to replace Clayton O'Brien who stepped down late last year to take the fire chief position with the City of Oregon.
Bowen will begin his new duties on March 6.
"I believe Dave will do an outstanding job in the position," Small stated in a press release. "He is passionate about his career and shows tremendous initiative and determination. Further, since joining the department in 2003, he has gained the experience, technical skills and administrative abilities to move the department forward. He also relishes the opportunity to be the face of the department and has very strong interpersonal and communication skills that will go a long way in further strengthening community relations."
Small added that he looks forward to "working with Chief Bowen to provide the best service possible for the citizens we serve."
Said Mayor Jason Maassel: "We're just excited for Dave, excited for the city, excited for the fire department. We're going to expect a lot from him, and we're confident he will meet the challenge head-on. ... He's a great choice."
Bowen is a long-term veteran of the Napoleon Fire Department, having started in July 2003. He's served the last 12 years as a department captain.
His promotion will open a captain spot and could necessitate the hiring of a new entry-level firefighter if Bowen's replacement is hired from within division ranks as well. The new chief will have the option of hiring from within or without.
Bowen was chosen from among three internal candidates within the department. The city's civil service commission opted to seek candidates from inside department ranks to start the process, and three candidates stepped forward, Maassel explained.
The city was assisted by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association — a typical aid for municipalities in the hiring process — while a five-member committee conducted interviews of each candidate on successive days last week, according to Maassel. The body consisted of Small, HR Director Brittany Roof and the city's three civil service commission members.
Small, Napoleon's former mayor who also is a new hire, having taken over as city manager on Jan. 9, said he could have handled the fire chief's hiring himself, but wanted — and appreciated — the assistance of others in the process.
"I could have done this on my own, and perhaps as a more experienced city manager I would choose to do that, but I also wanted additional ears ... so I utilized my civil service commission," said Small.
He called the commission's members "very helpful" and also noted the "great value" provided by the state fire chiefs association.
