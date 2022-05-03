NAPOLEON — City council here took a necessary step toward securing funds for the demolition of the former Central School on Main Street during its meeting Monday.
Council also took action on 10 legislative items (see below).
Later, council approved a motion instructing Law Director Billy Harmon to draw up legislation allowing the city to apply for $725,000 from the state to demolish the former school which close some years ago. The source will be state funds earmarked for the cleanup of “brownfield” sites which includes such things as former factories and schools.
The city is proposing a $75,000 match for the grant, but more may be needed.
City Manager Joel Mazur told council that other projects are being sought within Henry County for the money, which would exceed the amount available from the state ($1 million) not requiring a 25% grant. These include an application for $541,470 by the county’s land bank to remove the old Florida school building as well as demolition work on a former bulk fuel facility in Hamler.
The city would need to provide 25% of the amount exceeding $1 million — thus requiring $40,000-$50,000 more — but Mazur indicated that in-kind matches would be allowed. In this case, he said a city sewer line upgrade needed on the property could help meet the match.
An application for the brownfield money has been extended until May 31.
The Cultural Center of Henry County had acquired the building from Napoleon Area Schools and hoped to raise funds to renovate it. However, that effort has not come to fruition, so to avoid an eyesore in the middle of town the city is attempting to acquire the property.
In other business Monday, council:
• heard from Mayor Jason Maassel that Gov. Mike DeWine visited Napoleon Monday where he had lunch with seventh and eighth graders and his wife, Fran, read to kindergartners.
• approved seven emergency ordinances renewing agricultural districts within Napoleon’s corporation limits. The ordinances contain emergency clauses, meaning they become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
• passed an emergency ordinance approving an agricultural district on Henry County Road 13A requested by American Road Holdings, LLC.
• passed the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance allowing ODOT to repaint the U.S. 6 overpass on Glenwood Avenue. The project won’t be bid out until November, according to city officials.
• approved the third and final reading of an emergency ordinance setting up an account for funds received in the OneOhio opioid settlement through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
• passed a motion awarding a contract to Bryan Excavating, LLC, Bryan, for the Haley Avenue sanitary sewer overflow removal project. The sewer will be redirected to the city’s west lift station wet well. The contract cost is $54,480. City Engineer Chad Lulfs said this is one of two SSOs in Napoleon that must be eliminated as they can allow raw sewage to enter the Maumee River. The other must be replaced by 2029.
• approved a motion allowing a contract with for the acquisition of a Ford F-150 pickup truck for the engineering department through the state’s purchasing plan. The cost is $39,845.
• passed a motion instructing the law director to draw up legislation concerning Ohio House Bill 172. The legislation concerns fireworks usage, but council plans to opt out of the changes provided in the state legislation and maintain its existing rules.
• fielded a citizen concern from Lori Snyder, 179 E. Maumee St. She claimed that “illegal acts” were visited upon her, including phone tapping.
• heard Councilman Dan Baer report on a recent safety and human resources committee meeting. Baer said the committee recommended not to make any adjustments to the new three-way stop sign set at Bales Road and Westmoreland Avenue because the setup “seems to be working well for the schools.”
• met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent court action.
