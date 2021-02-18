NAPOLEON — Erik Belcher, superintendent of Napoleon Area City Schools, has announced a change in the school schedule for students and staff due to problems concerning delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine to Henry County.
Said Belcher: "National weather conditions have delayed vaccine deliveries to Ohio. The Henry County Health Department received no Moderna vaccine and the K-12 staff vaccination clinics have been cancelled for tomorrow (Friday). Napoleon Area School students will now have a regular in-person school day tomorrow (Friday). If the vaccine arrives next week, we may have to schedule remote education day to facilitate that process with short notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience with schedule changes."
For more information, call 419-599-7015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.