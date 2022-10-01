NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) has planned to stage a full-scale exercise to evaluate response procedures in the event of an actual shooter situation, according to a recent press release.
NAPOLEON — Napoleon Area City Schools (NACS) has planned to stage a full-scale exercise to evaluate response procedures in the event of an actual shooter situation, according to a recent press release.
The event is planned in and around the junior/senior high school, elementary and St. Paul Lutheran Lutheran School buildings on Wednesday from 8:20-10:45 a.m. Students, employees and visitors who are not part of the event will not be granted access to the area until the conclusion of the event.
NACS, in cooperation with its coordinated team of administrators, faculty, staff and emergency response agencies has planned this event to prepare for emergencies. The emergency response agencies are the Napoleon Fire Department, Napoleon Police Department, Henry County Emergency Management Agency and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Also taking part will be St. Paul Lutheran School, St. Augustine Catholic School and the NACS Board of Education Office.
“In our planning process we considered anything that could potentially happen on NAS grounds — everything from a power outage to a gas leak to an armed intruder,” said Dr. Erik Belcher, superintendent of NACS. “What is most important is that the procedures and skills needed to deal with any emergency are transferable to the situation at hand and that members of the emergency response teams are flexible and adaptable as a crisis evolves.”
An active shooter situation will be simulated during this drill. No weapons will be used for the drill that could endanger the lives of students or staff. During the event there will be a significant emergency response presence around the schools. The community and visitors will be informed by all means possible that an exercise is in progress, according to a press release issued by NACS.
Questions about the exercise can be directed to Belcher at erik.belcher@napoleonareaschools.org or 419-599-7015.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.