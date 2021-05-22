• Henry County
Parking changes:
Napoleon Area City Schools have announced the Westmoreland Avenue parking lot expansion and sidewalk project will begin on Monday. Effective Monday, the gravel parking lot behind Buckenmeyer Stadium will be closed. Parking for any practices or games at the softball and baseball fields will be limited to the Henry County Garage or parking spaces along Briarheath Avenue. Effective May 31, the front Napoleon Elementary School parking lot will be closed.
The project completion date of the expanded parking lots is scheduled for August 1. Contact Cory Niekamp, business manager, at 419-592-2403 or via email at cory.niekamp@napoleonareaschools.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.