• Henry County

Road construction:

There will be road construction on Napoleon's Glenwood Avenue in front of the Napoleon Police Department for approximately 45 days. The road will be closed and getting to the police department will be difficult especially during normal business hours.

An alternate route to the department will be to use Park Street and enter the parking lot from the east. If there is an emergency, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 419-599-2810.

