NAPOLEON — Napoleon’s annual “ribfest” is back this Friday, but it will have a different name that informs the more diverse menu that will be offered this year.
The Henry County Chamber of Commerce event began in 2005, ran for 15 straight years, but took years 2020 and 2021 off due to the coronavirus situation. It returns to downtown Napoleon Friday from 5-11 p.m. as the “Henry County Feast Fest.”
“We’re excited to be back and able, obviously, to have the event and have everyone come out,” said the Chamber’s executive director for the past 18 years, Joel Miller. “(The break) kind of allowed us to make some changes too. ... We have been hearing from folks since the very beginning that, ‘We like ribs, but it would be neat if there were other options as well.’ So, we’ve been talking about that for awhile.”
As the name suggests, the event’s menu will be more diverse than in the first 16 years when only ribs were prepared. The lineup Friday will include anything from ribs to hot bologna sandwiches, frozen cheesecake, sausage, pork, corn dogs, french fries, German food in general and other items as well according to Miller.
“So, a little bit of everything,” he added.
Food will be prepared and organized by nonprofit groups or public entities in Henry County. The list this year includes: Hamler Countryfest/Summerfest, Henry County Ag improvement Association, Napoleon Masonic Lodge, Maumee Valley Civic Theater, Napoleon Elks Lodge, Napoleon Fire Department, Pillars of Success, St. Paul Lutheran School, Symphony of Trees, St. Augustine Church, Liberty Center FFA and the Napoleon Lions Club.
The groups will keep the proceeds from their food sales for their own needs, Miller indicated.
For future reference, he said “we’re always looking to add people to the list.”
What kind of attendance can be expected (providing the weather is favorable)?
“We’re anticipating 4,000 or 5,000 people throughout the evening,” said Miller.
The early weather forecast for Friday in Napoleon (provided Monday by the National Weather Service) is temperatures during the day just over 90 degrees with no chance for rain.
Admission to the gated event — to be held on West Washington Avenue and Perry Street in the center of Napoleon — is $2, with proceeds representing a major Chamber fundraiser. He said past events have raised $8,000-$9,000 to provide for community projects, scholarships and help for Chamber-affiliated businesses, according to Miller.
The area band named “Green Means Go” will provide the evening’s musical entertainment starting at about 7 p.m.
Miller explained that the group was one of the area’s more prominent bands back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and is getting back together for a return, performing mostly rock and pop music from the 1980s and 1990s.
